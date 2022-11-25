Catania, “diesel lords” confiscate a maximum of 25 million

A latte is a community. Diesel fuel from abroad without paying VAT and excise duty

Palermo – Thousands and thousands of liters of diesel from abroad enter Italy without going through the revenue agency. 25 million euros have been confiscated. This is the amount of excise duty and VAT that the most famous Catanian entrepreneur in the sector allegedly evaded and failed to pay. The preventive seizure was ordered by the judge Sebastiano Di Giacomo Barbagallo for the preliminary hearings of the Court of Catania.

List of suspects

In an investigation coordinated by European prosecutors of the Palermo officeCalogero Ferrara and Amelia Luise, Antonio Siverino, Francesco Siverino, Alfredo Liotta, Christopher Cardillo, Debora Sangrigoli, Pietro Bonanno, Nicola Amato, Alessandro Primo Tirendi, Roberto Domenico Tirendi, Gianni Salovatore Gizoless, etc. are involved in various fields. , Valentina Aveni, Salvatore Gresta, Rosario Cristian Santoro, Vincenzo Zera Falduto, Dino Di Lorenzo, Daniel Francesco Salute, Emilio Romeo Liotta Guarnieri.

Two petroleum groups

The investigations by financiers and customs agents of the Economic-Financial Police Unit of the Provincial Command revolve around two groups, Severino of Atrano and Trendi of San Giovanni la Punta.

Foreign diesel imported under the schedule came from Germany, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Romania and Austria. On arrival in Sicily, the fuel is stored and mixed and finally stored by some commercial brokers thanks to a network of hauliers in the depots of Catania, Palermo and Enna Velegio sul Mincio in the province of Verona.

A portion of diesel for agricultural use is “stretched” with waste oil. Between tax evasion and poor quality, the prices charged became competitive.

Many of the suspects are known in the judicial news. Another investigation speculated that there was some commercial activity behind it Mafia directed by Ladanis.

Entities and seizures

This is a list of ten seized companies and related statistics: 11 million “SL Group” (owned by Cardillos and Severinos), 3 million “Civ Group” (Liotta and Severino), 3.8 million “Gold Groups” (Sangrigoli and Sverino), 1.8 million “Buy ans Sell Group” (Bonanno and Siverino), 750 thousand euro “Di di Amato Nicola” (Amato and Siverino), 150 thousand euro “Di di Tirendi Roberto Domenico”, 106 thousand Sicilfuel led by Roberto Domenico Trenti), 1.1 million euro “G&G ” (Cresta and Santoro), 650 thousand euro “petrol car (Di Lorenzo)”, 120 thousand “gas fuel (Aveni), 2 , 2 million “Astra Petroli” (Falduto )