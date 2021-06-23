When will it be announced and predictions – Nerd4.life

I PlayStation Plus as of July 2021 Almost upon us, so we come to the usual question these times, which is ، When will it be announced I Free games for PS4 and PS5 Next month, to Sony service subscribers?

Although there is no absolute certainty due to some surprises that have previously appeared, the calendar suggests a standard procedure regarding this PS Plus delivery: so the announcement should take place as usual on the last Wednesday of the month, or June 30, 2021, maybe around 17:00 or 17:30.

Free games for PS Plus subscribers should be too Available On the first Tuesday of the following month, or July 6, 2021, also according to the standard scheme now settled in connection with the Sony initiative.



A Plage Tale: Innocence Remastered may be one of the free PS5 games on PS5 coming July 2021

This particular date constitutes an important clue that seems to point to the identity of one of the free games planned for PlayStation Plus in July 2021, as we’ve also mentioned in recent days: A Plague Tale: Innocence Remastered, or the modified version of the excellent action adventure developed by Asobo and announced on the occasion of E3 2021.

The game in question will represent the PS5 title in the PS Plus catalog for July 2021, so the disclosure of the other two languages ​​will remain, according to the classic scheme one should be cross or for PlayStation VR and one for PS4, playable in backwards compatibility.

Anyway, to find out the truth, all that’s left is to wait a week until June 30, 2021, which is the day the new free games for PS4 and PS5 will be announced. In the meantime, remember that in June 2021 PS Plus is still available, Operation Tango (PS5), Star Wars Squadrono (PS4 and PS VR), and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4).