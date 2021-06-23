Rome, the priest will go away? He will terminate the contract, then run Miami

Whether it’s for Roma (extremely difficult) or any other team, Javier Pastore is working to get back in shape even on vacation and get back to being the protagonist again. Or at least try. If it were up to him, he would be back in Rome, in about a week, to see if there was a chance with Mourinho, but his paths and those of the Giallorossi seem destined to break up.

Pastore is in Miami and trains every morning on the beach (running) and in the gym, his wife Kiara says on social media, and after running a few clips in the final days of last season, he’d like to get back on the field. Continuously one year after hip operation. That is why, when he returns to Italy, he will talk to the company and try to come to an agreement. The basis is to terminate the contract with severance pay, given that Pastore is still on payroll for two years.

Between North and South America

–

There is the possibility of returning to Argentina (Taleres, where he started and where they will welcome him with open arms, but also Boca), as well as the possibility of going to the United States, even if the official offers have not yet arrived, neither for him nor for Rome (in the case of a transfer with the sale of the card). Anyway, for Pastore, it’s not about money (he has earned a lot in his career), but about prospects. At 32, he still wants to get back in the game. Roma does not seem to be a possibility, even if it is a salary of 4 million per season, while something will move in Spain. These are days of waiting and negotiations, but if the right opportunity presents itself, Pasteur wants to be ready. For this reason, between first Argentina and then Florida, he did not lose a single day of work. And who knows Florida might not be in his future, given the presence of his friend Blaise Matuidi as player/manager (Inter Miami at Beckham and Miami City). On Pastore’s birthday, they were having dinner together (with Dybala) and maybe even talking about football…