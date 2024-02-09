Thermal anomalies next week: The temperature remains abnormal across Europe

He thought his chances would improve somewhat “other than winter”With the arrival of at least a little bit cold From the eastern quadrants over the next week, but the latest updates appear to eliminate that possibility. Hot heirloom The massive high pressure left behind last week seems to have further jeopardized the season that began secretly in some areas of the European sector.

The first map shows Thermal anomalies at an altitude of 1500 metres Expected in Europe on Wednesday 14 February, according to American model:

Let's note Europe which is in really bad shape from a winter point of view. Only between Iceland, Scotland and part of Scandinavia do we find it Negative anomalies reach 4-6 degrees. The rest of the continent will still travel with it Calorific values ​​above the norm Even in a sensitive way, as will be the case in Eastern Europe and neighboring Russia. As for Italy, we will have An upward anomaly between 4 and 6 degrees in Sardinia and between 2 and 4 degrees in the peninsula.

The second map shows Thermal anomalies are always at an altitude of 1500 metres Expected in Italy on Thursday 15 February:

The situation is almost unchanged with It has really exaggerated the upward anomalies in Eastern Europe, neighboring Russia and the southwestern part of the Mediterranean. In Italy we will travel above average 4-6° In the center e 2-4° To the south and north.