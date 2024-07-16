Who is the Duchess of Gloucester, a possible replacement for Kate Middleton at Wimbledon?

As hopes fade of seeing the Princess of Wales back at the 2024 Wimbledon final to present the trophies, a name has emerged as a possible replacement: Brigitte, Duchess of Gloucester. A keen sports fan, she is also a supporter of the LTA, the official governing body of tennis in the UK. The British tabloids are convinced that this will ensure the continuation of a royal tradition at the prestigious London tournament.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Kate, Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton is the Godmother of Wimbledon, the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, and Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and is therefore also responsible for presenting the trophies to the winners on Centre Court. However, his known health problems put his presence at the final scheduled for Sunday 14 July at risk.

A tennis enthusiast, Kate has received this “role” from Queen Elizabeth for several years. Kensington Palace has not confirmed any participation by the Princess of Wales, so nothing is known yet about her possible participation. Although the All England Club itself, which organizes the event, has given “maximum flexibility”.

If Kate’s parents, as well as Queen Camilla, are in the royal box at Wimbledon in recent days, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, could find a place in that space on Sunday.

Who is Brigitte, Duchess of Gloucester at Wimbledon instead of Kate?

According to The Telegraph, the person chosen to replace Kate will be the Duchess of Gloucester. Born (bourgeois, just like Kate) 78 years ago in Denmark as Brigitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, in 1972 she married Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and a cousin of Elizabeth II.

Since 1998 she has been President of the Royal Academy of Music, succeeding Diana Spencer, and since last April King Charles has appointed her a Dame Royal Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, a prestigious order of the Order of the Garter, the oldest of the crown’s orders of chivalry.

Birgit Eva Van Deurs Henriksen

Among the very few royals allowed to sit on the Buckingham Palace balcony at official events such as the recent Trooping The Colour, she has also been a vocal supporter of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the official governing body of tennis in the UK. She has visited Wimbledon twice this year. The third could certainly be the most important.

However, the decision has not yet been made and will be confirmed on the morning of Saturday 13 July, on the eve of the Wimbledon final in which Jasmine Paolini also participates in the women’s tournament.

Doubts about Kate Middleton’s health

Kate Middleton took over as Godmother of the All England Club from the Queen in 2016, and has always attended the awards ceremony. But this year, due to illness she announced in March, she has been seen virtually only at Trooping the Colour, on June 15 in London. The 42-year-old revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for a tumour discovered after major abdominal surgery in January.

Kate Middleton presents Novak Djokovic with trophy in 2019

However, it has leaked from her closest circle of collaborators that “the princess would like to return to the public with one or two more engagements” before the summer break.

Debbie Jevans, president of the All England Club, said: “We hope that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the awards in her capacity as patron of the club, but her health and recovery are the priority. We will work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”