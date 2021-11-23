Glasgow Climate Agreement, Greta Thunberg’s comment leaves you speechless. Details »ILMETEO.it

COP 26: The Glasgow Climate Agreement, Greta Thunberg’s comment leaves you speechless. the details

Disappointed Greta Thunberg leaves everyone speechlessSwedish activist Greta Thunberg Continues the footsteps of the global media, with a very critical view of the meetings policeman 26, the United Nations conference on climate change held recently in Glasgow. “They were more mysterious than usual“And I announced Greta In an interview with BBC In which he spared no criticism of the great landlord who, in his opinion, had achieved very little in Scotland. “They were able to alleviate the depression. That is an achievement,” The A scathing comment from Al Suwaidi.

“Unfortunately it ended as I expected. There are many small steps forward but the document can be interpreted in many ways.” he completed Greta.

“We can still expand our fossil fuel infrastructure, and we can still increase global emissions. It’s really very mysterious And although we’ve made some small progress, We must remember that the climate crisis is a matter of timeIt’s a cumulative crisis, and as long as we take small steps, we lose.”.

Recall, according to the newspaper Huffington Post, that countries policeman 26 they agreed to Gradually reduce rather than eliminate it gradually Carbon Then India and China opposed it The commitment set out in the previous negotiation draft. over there Thunberg He also reiterated that the “small progress” that had been made could be one Lotta against global warming can “get lost”Because time is an important factor.

After all, even the same President subordinate policeman 26And Alok SharmaAfter 15 days of talks he said deeply sorry on how events unfold. Obligations, in fact, concludes They don’t go much further By limiting the temperature increase to 1.5°C.