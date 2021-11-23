Son of the Ocean is coming to Disney+

It premieres on Disney+ on November 24th y Cousteau acquires: Son of the Ocean , a popular National Geographic documentary about the famous French explorer, directed by the Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus It is produced by Dan Coogan and the Story Syndicate .

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in 2021 and won the Grierson Award for Best Documentary at the 2021 London Film Festival and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Documentary on Nature. Jacques Cousteau: Son of the Ocean It premiered in cinemas in the United States last October 22 with critical acclaim and is located in the platform section dedicated to National Geographic content.

Captain Jacques-Yves Cousteau was one of the greatest explorers of the 20th century, a lovable filmmaker and adventurer who documented the wonders under the ocean with pioneering equipment that allowed him to win the Cannes Film Festival, win two Academy Awards and create two icons. And long-lived TV shows like Sea World by Jacques Cousteau NS Cousteau’s Odyssey. His work has become synonymous with being at sea and on his famous boat Calypso. He wrote more than 50 books about his aquatic life and invented an aqua long, pushing the boundaries of diving. However, it was his role as an environmental expert that made Cousteau a major impact, warning the world about warming oceans decades before the climate crisis hit the headlines. Crucial to contributing to the protection of Antarctica, Cousteau’s insight into what needs to be done for the planet continues to inspire generations.

When creating the film, Liz Garbus immersed herself in 550 hours of archival material and unreleased footage to allow Cousteau’s videos, words, and memories to tell her story. Jacques Cousteau: Son of the Ocean It highlights a man who is loved by many, but very little is often known about him. After searching for oil companies to support his adventures around the world, he came of age to become the first major advocate for ocean conservation. Cousteau led a somewhat fragmented family life, marked by heavy losses, but he remained faithful to his great love: the sea.