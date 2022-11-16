WhatsApp, Companion mode is coming

Last month, thanks to the 2.22.21.6 update of WhatsApp beta for Android, Wabetainfo had already announced the arrival of the multi-device mode. Now the same site is reporting that the test has started.

Here’s how it works – To link your WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, you will need to click on the ‘Link device’ option. After doing this – the site writes – “The chat history will be synced on the connected devices. Since this is a beta version, some features may not be available yet, such as the ability to view shared locations in real time and long lists of stickers and stickers”.

Your chats will be kept secure thanks to end-to-end encryption. It is not yet clear when WhatsApp will release the update to all subscribers.