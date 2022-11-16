November 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WhatsApp, Companion mode is coming

WhatsApp, Companion mode is coming

Gerald Bax November 17, 2022 2 min read


This is the Companion Mode, currently in the testing phase and intended for some Android beta users


Last month, thanks to the 2.22.21.6 update of WhatsApp beta for Android, Wabetainfo had already announced the arrival of the multi-device mode. Now the same site is reporting that the test has started.

Here’s how it works – To link your WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, you will need to click on the ‘Link device’ option. After doing this – the site writes – “The chat history will be synced on the connected devices. Since this is a beta version, some features may not be available yet, such as the ability to view shared locations in real time and long lists of stickers and stickers”.

Your chats will be kept secure thanks to end-to-end encryption. It is not yet clear when WhatsApp will release the update to all subscribers.






Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The Artemis mission is a “stepping stone” to Mars, why returning to the Moon is so important

November 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
7 min read

Artemis 1 on its way to the moon

November 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Whatsapp, the function of messaging with yourself arrives in the latest update: here’s how it works

November 16, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Stoves and Stoves: A Great Danger to Human Health and the Environment, Sima Warning

November 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Jannik Sinner admits: “I feel strong in my mind, but I can grow”

November 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

WhatsApp, Companion mode is coming

November 17, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

“I’m done with politics.” Ivanka “dumps” her father by 2024

November 17, 2022 Samson Paul