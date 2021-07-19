What to do to avoid falling into it

Bad news for Unicredit customers, who have been targeted by a sneaky and dangerous phishing scam. The advice is the same as always.

No one is safe, least of all bank customers who enjoy online services. Phishing always hits hard. this time Unicredit account holders smell problemsBeware of a potentially very dangerous message targeting customer accounts. To be precise, an email adopts the same system used for other scams of this type. False notification of failed operation.

The invitation is always the same: never listen to these messages. In fact, these are attempts to extort confidential information, in order to gain access to sensitive data and, in a way, to other people’s online accounts. The procedure is always the same and the advice is too. What remains the same, unfortunately, is also the effectiveness of these systems, which often hit the mark. Especially when scammers masquerade as bank officials or another credible person.

Unicredit, Phishing Alert: What the trap message says

The message in question, as mentioned, is an email that warns the recipient that the banking process was unsuccessful. And for this, it will be necessary to click on a notorious link to proceed with the unlocking procedure. Especially, Email says “a token at risk of deactivation”With the possibility of banning or suspending the current account. A message, of course, can immediately cause an alarm. However, it is good to know that the bank never sends such emails. Therefore, it is always about scammers who target accounts whose credentials are requested.

Of course, since phishing adapts to the times, the trap for Unicredit customers is also well prepared. Well-written emails, displays of authority and alleged limitations (such as the inability to transfer funds) are well described. all wrong. In fact, there is no risk for account holders to manage. If not what you will face If you go ahead provide your credentials. At this point, our money ends up in the hands of criminals, or rather in their pockets. Never trust mail of this type. Throw it in the trash and call the bank directly: these are the only things to do.