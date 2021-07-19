Federica Gentile, the gold microphone special award goes to the speaker

Passion for work, dedication, preparation and sacrifices can take you far and it can do Get great satisfaction. Federica Gentile knows it well, she is a very professional and very talented radio speaker, and she has been given special recognition.

In her hometown, Rome, and in the wonderful setting of Cinecittà World, precisely at Theater 1, Federica Gentile He was honored with a special award For the eleventh edition of Microfono D’Oro, an event organized by Fabrizio Pacifici and Cosetta Turco which aims to identify successful radio broadcasts and satisfy the personalities most appreciated by listeners and who during the year.

The special award that Federica Gentile received thanks to the qualitative jury and audience satisfaction, without a doubt, More than you deserve. And behind him, on the other hand, he has an important professional training and an important profession. In fact, she can boast of leading successful programs in both radio and television.

Passionate about radio and writing From her college days, once she got her degree in Communication Science and Technologies, she started working at Rai in 1989 as a host and author. Over the years, she has also worked as a columnist for Domenica In and led her own column for Radiocorriere,”nice request ‘.

Furthermore, Ray also commented onEurovision Song Contest, which will be available soon It will be held in Italy, in the 2012-2013 editions, he served as the representative of our country in the vote. In 2014, then, Reaches Team RTL 102.5, which is currently one of the rumors In Italy. At the same time, she is also the artistic director of Radio Zeta.

In short, the special prize obtained is important work result They were performed consistently over time, which brought her nothing but great satisfaction. Suffice it to say that before her characters like Enrica BonacorteAnd the Claudio Lippi Enzo Salvi.

La Gentile, which celebrated its award at Microfono D’Oro on Instagram, still has many projects ahead: it will soon run the event with Angelo Baiguini, live on RTL102.5 from Arena di Verona. Happy birthday Jerry Kalla. Represent Federica with her work in this way An example of passion and dedication For those who one day dream of being able to work on the radio.