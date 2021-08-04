What is happening in the Gulf of Oman, 6 oil tankers lost control

AGI – Tensions escalate in the Gulf of Oman, five days after the attack on an Israeli oil tanker, attributed to an Iranian drone, in which two crew members were killed. At least six oil tankers have warned in the past few hours that they are “out of control” off the coast of the emirate of Fujairah. One of them, the Panamanian Princess of Asphalt, could have been kidnapped by at least eight gunmen who would have taken the crew hostage, according to reports from British intelligence sources, which have pointed the finger at Iran and its allies. Lloyd’s List Maritime Intelligence confirmed to the BBC that the ship that left Khorfakkan (UAE) is bound for Sohar (Oman) bound for Iran.

It was not clear what happened to the other five boats. According to the Israeli media, the shiny golden mine, flying the flag of Singapore, was hit by a lemon mine. Katie Mako, a Washington Post reporter from Dubai, reported that according to an officer on board, the magnificent golden ship was not damaged, but that she would have seen a low-flying drone in its vicinity. Both ships are in motion now, as are the Vietnamese Abyss and Queen Imatha, who is flying the flag of Guyana..

Among the oil tankers that have reported problems in the past few hours, the Indian tankers Jag Pooja and Kamdhenu, which fly the flag of the Cook Islands, remain “uncontrolled”, but in the absence of more information, it is not possible at a moment to rule out that they have encountered problems Simple technicians. Uktmo, Britain’s maritime safety agency, has warned of a “potential kidnapping” only in relation to the Asphalt princess. None of the oil tankers in question are linked to Israeli or British interests. An aircraft of the Omani armed forces monitors the area at a low altitude.

The Revolutionary Guards denied any involvement and described the accusations as an attempt to create a pretext for “hostile acts” against Iran.. A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated “doubts” that many incidents had accumulated in a short time and stressed Iran’s willingness to cooperate. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that the Jewish state is ready to “act on its own” to confront its greatest adversary’s aggression.