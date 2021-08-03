Hungary, a tough battle with Brussels. Orbàn: “Unprecedented attack, we don’t want LGBTQ lobbyists in our schools”

After calling for a referendum on a law on a topic Lgbtq advertising, clash between Hungary NS European Union On the subject of rights. This is confirmed by the latest document by the Prime Minister Victor Urban dictate the line. In text – posted on Twitter by the Hungarian Minister of Justice Judith Varga – Mention that European CommissionHoping to get a different position on the subject of LGBTQ, A abuse of power against Hungary. According to Budapest, “The government has suffered from Unprecedented attack, only because protection children Based on families it’s us priority In this regard, we do not want Lgbtq lobby enter us schools NS nature“.

Already in early July, the European Commission had suspended ProceduresAssent subordinate Hungarian National Plan to get access to money recovery fundExplaining that he did not have Sufficient guarantees Concerning the proper use of funds by the Budapest Government.

A little over a week ago, through a Facebook video, Orbàn announced call a referendum On the Al-Qaeda who – which place the Promoting homosexuality against the the palace. The European Commission has started a procedure infringementdescribed by Urban himself.legal banditryAccording to the Prime Minister of Hungary, in fact, Brussels has no jurisdiction in this matter, but it “wants to force us into schools”. LGBT activists, while educating children in sexual matters is the exclusive competence of parents“.

Only after the referendum was announced in 30mil get down in the yard in a gay pride To express opposition against the anti-gay drift of the Prime Minister.