Weekend with the risk of exceptional phenomena, here in which regions





The much-discussed disorder over the weekend now has tangible potential for cognition and, as happened in the last episode, can exhibit particularly severe and potentially harmful phenomena.

The first rains will fall in the north and on the Tyrrhenian side on Saturday, but the bad weather will continue between Saturday evening and all day Sunday, focusing primarily on the central regions.

As mentioned in this article There are many indications that could favor the arrival of very severe phenomena, again exceptional. Let’s try to analyze the main ones.

The Mediterranean is very hot – This will certainly be the common denominator of all the turmoil coming during the fall. The very warm sea facilitates the occurrence of severe thunderstorms thanks to its contribution in terms of heat and humidity.

Intense convergence of moisture to high altitudes – It will pass real between Saturday evening and Sunday steam river Over a large part of the lower and middle troposphere in line with the central Mediterranean. these rivers of steam They are able to severely destabilize the air, preferring to form heavy rains with heavy rains with large accumulations.

Possible vortex – Potential positive vortex values ​​are expected to be well distributed between Sardinia and central Italy at very high altitudes. In particular, positive vortex cores can cross at altitudes higher than 14000 mwhich may indicate a high probability Dry air escapes from the stratosphere.

In this case we can observe the formation of particularly violent storm systems in the Tyrrhenian Sea, in the direction of Tuscany, Lazio, north of Campania. Sardinia can also be affected by this strong instability.

Forced Raising of Humidity Very humid currents coming from the west will affect the Apennine Range forcing the air to forcibly lift, which will induce greater condensation and give greater vigor to the storms (which will already be very severe for the previous points). Therefore, the possibility of severe thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out over Umbria, the inland regions of the Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and northern Puglia on Sunday.

in summarySome areas will be more vulnerable than others due to the arrival of heavy rain and strong winds between Saturday evening and Sunday. Tuscany, Lazio, Sardinia, Northern Campania, Umbria, the interior of Molise, Abruzzo and Marche It will be the regions most exposed to such phenomena. First, in the second part of Saturday, faster thunderstorms may affect Liguria, upper Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna.