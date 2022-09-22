September 23, 2022

UEFA Aleksander Ceferin: "Stop European travel"

Mirabelle Hunt September 22, 2022

Failed experiment. And the UEFA president stresses that a version such as Euro 2020 will not be repeated: “It was very complicated.” This is the dry commentary of the number one soccer player that ruled out a similar experience for the future, but it didn’t block common applications.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the European Football Championship will be held in one host country, which is Germany. However, starting with the next edition, the release of 2028, there is an interesting hypothesis: the UK together with Ireland made an official application, effectively defying Turkey.

“At the moment, we do not think that organizing the Europeans in 10-11 countries is possible: what was done for Euro 2020 was already complex enough. With the pandemic it has become more complicated. With some sporting considerations: Switzerland played a match in Rome and then In Baku, while some teams have always played at home. Those who didn’t travel and played at home ended up in the final and we don’t like the concept at all. It was a good idea because it was the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Europeans, but I feel the Europeans should happen in A country or two if we are talking about smaller countries.”

