WEEKEND, there is exciting news for Saturday 15 and Sunday 16. The update has just arrived »ILMETEO.it

Well, it shows us the weather update that just arrived exciting news With effects that will affect the whole of Italy.

It’s obvious how to look at the overall picture of the ancient continent From next weekend a’high pressure area It could dominate literally all of Europe and thus would prefer a period of atmospheric stability which promises to be very important.

the two Properties From this high pressure will be: first, its breadth, which is due to cover almost all of Western Europe. 2) second, intensity, where the baric field will reach 1030 hPa (Hectopascal, a unit of pressure measurement), a very respectable value for this period.

Technically, this pressure arrangement is called atmospheric mass: We can define it as a “blocked” high pressure area capable of dStay in a large area for a long time.

What will be the tangible consequences? It is reasonable to expect between Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th January sunny days In most of our regions, with Maximum temperatures are beyond the period’s climatic averages, especially in the center and south. But be careful, as often happens this season, the flip side of the anti-vortex structures coin is fog Which will return to encircle all the plains of the north, limiting visibility and unfortunately favoring the accumulation Smog and polluting gases in the lower layers of the atmosphere.

