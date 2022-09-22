September 23, 2022

Super Mario Bros. The first trailer for the movie will be shown at Comic-Con in New York – Nerd4.life

Lorelei Reese September 22, 2022

The Movie From Super Mario Bros. To be revealed soon with a file tractor. The announcement was made by New York Comic-Con, which has promised to release the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie on October 6, 2022 at 22:00 Italian time. On the other hand, the movie will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023, at least in the United States.

Otherwise, nothing new was said about the film. The teaser attached to the tweet announcement shows the classic question mark block, practically an icon for Super Mario Bros. fans. , while the script mentions that it was produced by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, the same studio for the Despicable franchises. And minions, to name a few.

So, for now, all that remains is to wait to find out once and for all what to expect from the new cinematic adventures of Super Mario Bros. , which hopefully will make you forget the old ones, including the (which were still decent) animated films.

In fact, this suggests that a family entertainment company like Nintendo has made very little use of its major film and TV franchises (Pokémon is history aside as it is run by the Pokémon Company). A series dedicated to Mario and Zelda could do well, but today they are completely missing (there are some from the past, but they can not be found anywhere). Let’s hope the Super Mario movie is just the beginning of Nintendo’s new cross-media communication, then.

