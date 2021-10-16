He’s still worried about his health

Queen Elizabeth’s health once again worries British subjects. A few days after the appearance of some photos that shocked public opinion, there is a new indiscretion.

In recent days he was worried about salute The English Queen, who was first seen on an official visit with A a stick, although there was no physical problem reported by the royal house press office. In fact, no official explanation has been given yet, but there are rumors.

Queen Elizabeth II He would have decided to use the wand for convenience, especially during long public appearances. So there will be no problem associated with it knee, as happened a few years ago. Now, however, the doctors had given an order to the English king, who would have to give up one of her few daily pleasures.

Regina Elisabetta: No martini, no party?

According to reports Vanity Fair, the doctors of the English royal house will be strict Muharram The Queen to drink alcohol of any kind, except for official ceremonies. It looks like this choice was made as a precaution for the impending jubilee Platinum, which will see him engaged on many fronts.

Oddly enough, Elizabeth II seems to be very fond of MartiniAnd that he shares this passion with his son Carlo. This will be a small evening ritual, plus a few cups came over lunch, which the doctors would have totally denied from dealing with a heavy schedule of commitments.