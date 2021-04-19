European Home Automation Systems (HAS) Market Report 2021, which includes ABB, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Harman, Crestron, Nice, Fibar Group, Velux, among others

DublinAnd the April 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – European Renewal Wave Strategy Driving Demand for Home Automation Systems (HAS) Market, 2027 The report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com For display.

This research explores the growth opportunities in the European home automation system market and the potential for a European renewal strategy to accelerate demand for these products. The research analyzes the main drivers and restraints affecting market growth, key country-level trends and market measurements, the competitive landscape, key growth opportunities, and strategic imperatives of market participants.

Although a professional home automation system is viewed as a luxury segment of the smart home ecosystem, its appeal in the traditional sector can be enhanced to increase overall market adoption through innovative business models and value-added offerings. A home automation system is a centralized system that controls and automates two or more home functions, thus providing an auxiliary and connected living environment for end users. The scope of the study includes only monitoring and control units, user interface devices and associated software that are integrated into indoor lighting equipment, entertainment systems, windows, blinds, blinds, and indoor climate systems. However, the size and market outlook for this study do not include the products and devices controlled by home automation systems.

The home automation system considered for this study includes only those products that require professional installation and does not include do-it-yourself (do-it-yourself) sensors, smart thermostats, smart amplifiers, etc. The home automation systems market is categorized into traditional and luxury end-user segments. These parts are only discussed at the regional level (EuropeNot mentioned in the national chapters for this study.

Some of the main companies identified in the research are ABB, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Harman, Crestron, Nice, Fibar Group, Velux, Vimar, Luxone, Luxom, Gira, Niko, Jung and Delta LeagueDomintell, Leviton, Lutron, Zipato, Control4, Savant Systems, Bticino, Teletask e Domestia.

The main issues were addressed

What are the main growth opportunities for market participants to achieve exponential growth over the forecast period?

What are the strategic challenges and requirements for market participants in the home automation systems market?

How will the European renewal wave strategy drive the growth of the home automation market?

Which companies are dynamically participating in the European home automation systems market? What solutions do they provide?

Which professional home automation products are preferred by a European country and why?



