October 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

GDS - Brozovic is not Casey: Inter are sure. But if he refuses to renew, an ad will be fired

GDS – Brozovic is not Casey: Inter are sure. But if he refuses to renew, an ad will be fired

Mirabelle Hunt October 12, 2021 1 min read

Marcelo Brozovic is not Frank Kesey. The Croatian midfielder’s future in Milan will remain on the Nerazzurri side. Optimistic Club

Not Marcelo Brozovic Frank Casey. The Croatian midfielder’s future in Milan will remain on the Nerazzurri side. Club Viale della Liberazione is upbeat, as Marotta plans to finish training with Brozo’s entourage early this week. To reach the announcement by the end of the year.

“Marotta and Ausilio intend to get out of the shoals given previous useless contacts. Without an agent, in fact, there is a risk of wasting valuable time. Inter have clear ideas: they want to end discussions by the end of a year. Nothing more than “, writes the Gazzetta.

But what would happen if the Epic Brozo was rejected?

“Otherwise, the transparency phase begins, i.e. it will be necessary to make it clear that the player does not want to stay. A bit like what just happened in Florence by Duzan Vlahovic. A strict choice to avoid dangerous back and forth, even with the environment, and instead the leaders of the Nerazzurri more Much sanguine both for Lautaro (only the official status is expected), but also for Barilla with whom profitable talks have begun.”, confirms the Gazzetta dello Sport.

October 12, 2021 (change on October 12, 2021 | 11:54AM)

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Relations with the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

11 countries, including France, sign a joint statement against the UK’s responses

October 12, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Basketball, all Italians playing abroad in the 2021-2022 season. Between the NBA, Euroleague and more – OA Sport

October 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Messias stops again: muscle injury, 3 weeks

October 11, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

A terrifying prophecy about 2022, the worst year? – Free daily

October 12, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Italy-Germany looks at Materella Merkel: ‘Has been engaged in rigorous analysis of the past for some time’ – Politics

October 12, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Poste Italiane, here’s how to definitely skip the line at the counters

October 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I am very happy to be nominated because…”

October 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese