GDS – Brozovic is not Casey: Inter are sure. But if he refuses to renew, an ad will be fired

Not Marcelo Brozovic Frank Casey. The Croatian midfielder’s future in Milan will remain on the Nerazzurri side. Club Viale della Liberazione is upbeat, as Marotta plans to finish training with Brozo’s entourage early this week. To reach the announcement by the end of the year.

“Marotta and Ausilio intend to get out of the shoals given previous useless contacts. Without an agent, in fact, there is a risk of wasting valuable time. Inter have clear ideas: they want to end discussions by the end of a year. Nothing more than “, writes the Gazzetta.

But what would happen if the Epic Brozo was rejected?

“Otherwise, the transparency phase begins, i.e. it will be necessary to make it clear that the player does not want to stay. A bit like what just happened in Florence by Duzan Vlahovic. A strict choice to avoid dangerous back and forth, even with the environment, and instead the leaders of the Nerazzurri more Much sanguine both for Lautaro (only the official status is expected), but also for Barilla with whom profitable talks have begun.”, confirms the Gazzetta dello Sport.

October 12, 2021

