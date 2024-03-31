At least we're spared the debate about pushing for daylight saving time

The debate over daylight saving time is not a priority, but it speaks volumes about Europe's vulnerabilities. It is an energy-saving system that costs Italy about 200 million euros annually, according to estimates from Terna. After a popular poll in 2019, the hypothesis of extending it to twelve months was crystallized in Europe, but member states cannot agree on whether this should be done, and if so, which one to adopt, solar or daylight saving time. For southern Europe, energy savings are at stake, while for northern countries, shifting an hour of light to the morning or afternoon does not make much difference, given that the solar cycle is very wide in summer and very narrow in winter. At the moment it is not on the horizon

No changes by anyone.

It may be a minor issue, but the European Commission does not miss the opportunity to send another damaging message by insisting on the effects on health: moving the clock by one hour would cause anxiety and stress; An hour less sleep will be directly linked to road safety for cyclists and pedestrians; This change would increase the incidence of strokes and heart attacks.

In fact, Union citizens don't even notice an hour of sleep on a Saturday night, being people who travel between time zones, stay out late at the disco and celebrate birthdays at midnight. But they have a very developed ability to understand excuses and will seize them

Such a justification and a source of self-pity. It wasn't entirely my fault, but it was the damned summer time that spoiled me.

The last few years have sounded the alarm for us Europeans, and shown us that the world is a slightly more difficult place than the cotton we imagined, where others run and run. I wonder if the boat migrants or Ukrainian soldiers are nervous about summer?