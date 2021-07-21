Volkswagen ID8, seven-seater electric SV for US and China – Tests and News

July 21, 2021

Noah French July 21, 2021 2 min read

Volkswagen will complete its electric fleet in 2023 with the ID8 SUV, which will have three rows of seats with the Atlas compared to the offer of traditional models, currently sold only in the United States, and the Teramont for China. Like many current electric models, the new ID8 is based on the VW Group’s modular MEB platform and will be placed in a segment of global significance – of great SUVs preferred by Americans and Asians – of course upgrades and device enhancements – for example, in terms of connectivity and autonomous driving – growing by Chinese customers System is requested. According to Dice. No further details about the larger electric model. While not sure about the ID8 class, it should be noted that Volkswagen registered the names of all its power series from ID1 to ID9 and ID1X to ID1X a few months ago. ID.9 X, but this does not mean that the German newspaper Auto Motor and Sport will eventually use all of these names. The ID8 comes somewhat from the concept of space, as shown in a teaser image, and may come from the assembly line at the VW plant in Emden from 2023. In China, VV may instead be assigned to existing JVs to create ID6X and ID6 with its partners Psych and Fo. At this point, the Wolfsburg manufacturer decides on a plan to include coupe versions with only 5 seats, following the example of the Atlas Sport and the Dermont X SUVs.

