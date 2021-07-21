It looks like french fries but it’s a vegetable with 17 calories per 100 grams

Calories and summer are two words that don’t get along. At most, heat and summer yes, it can be. However, summer calories are a nightmare for everyone. With fashion fitting, we can’t afford too many mistakes. Therefore, we can already choose to drink a light wine Like this and avoid fried foods.

Today we would like to surprise the reader with a preparation that looks like French fries for the eye. However, if we count calories, we will be 17 per 100 grams. In fact, it looks like french fries but it is a vegetable with 17 calories per 100 grams.

Preparation

Well, vegetables, or rather a preparation that looks like french fries, will be prepared from zucchini. Oh yes, our dear and beloved zucchini, if we knew how to cook it, it could give us much satisfaction. First, we must try to make sticks with a knife. Even wide, more or less an inch on each side. In fact, we should put the zucchini sticks in a colander and put a little salt on it. This way all the water from the zucchini will come out. After at least half an hour, we take the zucchini sticks, wash and dry them well.

At this point, take some flour and breadcrumbs and mix them well in a bowl. Those with a sweet tooth will also put a little more Parmesan cheese Grateful, but the choice of course is up to the reader. Once this powder is made, let’s try cold baking zucchini. In short, we make this powder drip and fall on the zucchini sticks as much as possible. After this step, put a little olive oil and the parchment paper is ready. It will take a quarter of an hour at 200 degrees and the french fries will be ready. enjoy your meal!