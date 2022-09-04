The first weekend of September has arrived. Rome is now back in its circadian rhythms, and summer seems, to many, already far away. However, the cultural, gastronomic and artistic events in the city do not end at all, on the contrary, they seem to prolong the summer season.

What to do on the third Saturday and the fourth Sunday of September in Rome

Like every weekend of every month, the free appointment with the museums comes back on time. There are many cultural centers that can be visited with reservation, but without paying the ticket, on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 September. Also space for music, with Marco Masini taking part in the Ostia Antica Festival, jazz conquering Fiumicino, wine, ham and good music heroes all over Rome.

Here’s what to do on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 September in the capital:

Free Museums

Sunday 4 September Free admission to the Civic Museums in Rome returns to all visitors, residents and non-residents. It will also be possible to visit the archaeological areas of the Circus Maximus and the Imperial Forums. Access to Super Sites (integrated visit to the archaeological areas of the Imperial Forums, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill) starting from 9.30 until 1 hour before closing

Marco Masini in Ostia Antica

“Ostia Antica Festival – Legend and Dream”, after a hiatus of a few weeks, in the heart of summer, resumes programming starting from Saturday 3 September. Marco Masini will take the stage by saying “You will fall in love with us – more than 30 years together.” A special concert to celebrate 30 years of music and to reunite with his fans who have accompanied him through all the stages and moments of his career. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Fiumicino Jazz Festival

The great names of national and international jazz will be the protagonists of the second edition of the Fiumicino Jazz Festival, an event designed by the Saxophone Museum with the aim of promoting a large and elaborate event dedicated to jazz and presenting it to Fiumicino. This year the festival will center on two long weekends, from September 2nd to 11th. In particular, on Saturday 3 September, he will present the presentation “Giampaolo Ascolese My Heart for Art”. Sunday 4 September “Birra & Sax – Concert at the Brewery” from 6 pm: Late at night. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Porchetta Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Ariccia Porchetta Festival is back. On the first weekend of September, namely from Friday 2 to Sunday 4, the 70th edition of one of Lazio’s most famous gastronomic events will be celebrated. Porchetta producers are the protagonists of the novel, along with folkloric events, flag raising, Bersaglieri parades, and children’s activities. Finally, there will be a fireworks display. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

The Eighteenth Vista in Vino Veritas

On Friday 2 and Saturday 3 September, the 18th festival “In Vino Veritas” in Riofreddo is back. Now in its 18th edition and known by many as the most beautiful festival of summer, “In Vino Veritas” focuses on the perfect blend of excellent cuisine, wine and author music. Camping is possible for free in the prepared area “Brataria”, 800 meters from the festival. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]