An asteroid coming to Earth? This is what happens

There is horrific news circulating on the Internet, so are you curious to know what it is? Well, it looks like an asteroid will pass near the Earth at the end of May. Let’s find out in detail all the news on this topic.

All this is true, at the end of May, an asteroid with a diameter of about 2 km will pass near the Earth at a tremendous speed. Experts rated the event as potentially dangerous, but don’t worry, in fact it won’t be risky at all but promises to be an unmissable show for any cause in the world.

Are you ready to witness a unique and rare event? We’re talking about asteroid 7335 (1989 JA), and we think it’s close to 2 kilometers in diameter, according to what scientists say we should keep free on May 27.

It seems that the asteroid will pass close to the Earth, although some experts claim that it is a dangerous event, for others it will not be at all, also because the asteroid will pass about 4 million km from the Earth.

In fact, try not to make commitments for that day, many say it would be a crazy proposition. Let’s find out all the news on this topic.

On May 27, an asteroid will fall near Earth, here’s what to do

Do not be afraid, an asteroid with a diameter of about 2 km will pass 4 million km from Earth at a speed of about 13116 km / sec.

This was calledAsteroid 7335 (1989 JA)Be warned because on May 27 no one should miss this unique and rare offer. It will be possible to see the orb at 16:26 Italian time, set the alarm because it will be a crazy event.

I believe this asteroid was discovered on May 1, 1989 by Eleanor Francis Helen, and since that time the celestial body has been classified as potentially dangerous.