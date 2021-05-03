May 3, 2021

Vides and May 1, Di Mare summoned to oversee the Rai

Lorelei Reese May 3, 2021

Kees Fides Ray, Director of Rai3 Franco Di Mare It was convened at 7 pm on next Wednesday, May 5, by the Parliamentary Supervisory Committee in Al-Rai.


Meanwhile, CEO Rai Fabrizio Salini yesterday spoke about the issue in a note. “With regards to Vides’ intervention at the Labor Day party – we read -, Rai3 made it clear that he had never censored Fides or other artists, and had not requested texts for any kind of censorship. This should be clear, without misunderstanding and we do not accept exploitation that might Harms the dignity of the company and its employees. “

“In these three years – and he continued – I have always tried in every way to ensure that rai attains the multiplicity of voices and opinions because I believe that this is the main goal of the public service mission. This is evidenced by our programs every day on all TV channels, on the radio and on RaiPlay. Absolutely none. “System” should not be present in the rai, and if someone, speaking appropriately in the name and in the name of the rai, uses this word, then I apologize. He has broadcast it since its first edition, to understand just how such a deviation could have been assumed and whether there were shared responsibilities.

Salini concluded, “I deeply thank all the artists who yesterday gave exceptional performances specially designed for May Day, which give place to public service and have clearly shown us how the fundamental art is to revive the country.”

