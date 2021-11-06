November 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

topo

Video surveillance drops: mice chew optical fibers

Karen Hines November 6, 2021 1 min read

MACERATA – Cameras are blacked out due to rodents in Piazza della Libertà that ate cables


loading %s . read

The police command immediately sounded the alarm, and suddenly the network video surveillance cameras in Macerata rose: those accustomed to films, stories of espionage and daring robberies must have thought that they were on the eve of some criminal stunt, but none of this. It was the rats of Piazza della Liberta, and its immediate surroundings, that came into effect and They eliminated the use of the fiber-optic section between the Antichi Forni buildings and the operating room of the Macerata Police Headquarters. In fact, the police command was limited to reporting the problem, and the municipality had to urgently intervene by calling a specialized company that inspected and verified the origin of the problem: the road was damaged by the act of rat gnawing, at several points, thus blocking the flow of data from the video surveillance cameras To the police headquarters and transfer the data to the license plate reading service. Spot repair work settled for an account of about three thousand euros.

(L. Pat)

© Reproduction reserved

Go to the home page

See also  Tell me what bank you have and I'll tell you who you are. New savings management services

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Can you manage your family budget? – Lavocediasti.it

November 6, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Small startups grow, this is how A-Road does it

November 6, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Citizenship Income: INPS, litigation ready, 1.2 million case dismissed – Economy

November 5, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

US, judge blocks Biden’s commitment to corporate vaccination

November 6, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Everything is ready: the port is open to 800 illegal immigrants

November 6, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Video surveillance drops: mice chew optical fibers

November 6, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

‘Fedes offends the tricolor band’: Storm is exploding

November 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese