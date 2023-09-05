Video: Spain, Villamanta muddy: post-flood clean-up

The village of Villamanta, in the Madrid region, is in the midst of relief and clean-up operations after heavy rains caused severe flooding, leaving at least three people dead and three others missing across Spain.

The people of Villamanta, who lack water and electricity, get their supplies from a tanker and face massive damage. “I’m 74 and I’ve never seen damage like this year,” says resident Miguel Angel Núñez. The streets of the small town were covered in mud and debris, and many cars were swept away by the water. Residents are now trying to coordinate to clean up the country together.

The weekend storm hit almost the entire country, with heavy rains recorded on Sunday in the coastal provinces of Cadiz, Tarragona and Castillo, according to the government meteorological office Emmett.

On Sunday, residents of the Madrid region received an emergency message in Spanish and English accompanied by an audible warning urging them not to use vehicles and to stay indoors due to the “extreme risk of storms”. This was the first time the authorities had used this portable alert system.