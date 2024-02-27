February 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

VIDARDO Lodi engineers bring together more than a thousand researchers

VIDARDO Lodi engineers bring together more than a thousand researchers

Karen Hines February 27, 2024 2 min read

News/Lodi

Monday, February 26, 2024

International Congress of Applied Mathematics in Trieste: Gianluigi Rosa, professor of numerical analysis at Sisa University, is one of the chairs of the organizing committee of Siam Uq24. The satellite event on Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Balance opens today with Sant'Angiolina Annalisa Quinney, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Houston, Texas


Engineers from Lodi, university mathematics professors Gianluigi Rosa from Fedardo and Annalisa Coini from Sant'Angelo are the champions of the International Congress of Applied Mathematics, which will be held starting today in Trieste.

Professor Rosa, Professor of Numerical Analysis at Sisa (International School of Advanced Studies), is one of the chairs of the organizing committee of Siam Uq24 which will be held from February 27 to March 1 and which will see the participation of 1,030 researchers.

The “Power of Diversity in Uncertainty Quantification” satellite event will be held today, which is an introductory workshop for uncertainty quantification, but also an event to raise awareness of the scientific community on the topics of inclusion, gender balance and diversity. Annalisa Quinney, a mathematics professor in Houston, Texas, will participate.

“Thanks to Siam Uq24 – said Rozza – Triveneto will have the opportunity to make its production system known worldwide.”

For Italy, this is the first time, the third in Europe after Lausanne, Amsterdam and Munich (later cancelled) and the largest number of participants. Other editions were held in the United States.

© All rights reserved

See also  Urgent call for food | Salmonella is in this product

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Marche region joins the European Space Agency's Iride project

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

How far should you walk to lose 1 kg?

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines
7 min read

Psychological test: Which door will you open?

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

VIDARDO Lodi engineers bring together more than a thousand researchers

February 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kayode and Bonaventura goals after Luis Alberto – Corriere.it

February 27, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Tifa and Aerith in costume video has been viewed nearly 15 million times

February 27, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Communications in danger – El Tempo

February 27, 2024 Samson Paul