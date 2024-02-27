VIDARDO Lodi engineers bring together more than a thousand researchers

International Congress of Applied Mathematics in Trieste: Gianluigi Rosa, professor of numerical analysis at Sisa University, is one of the chairs of the organizing committee of Siam Uq24. The satellite event on Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Balance opens today with Sant'Angiolina Annalisa Quinney, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Houston, Texas

Engineers from Lodi, university mathematics professors Gianluigi Rosa from Fedardo and Annalisa Coini from Sant'Angelo are the champions of the International Congress of Applied Mathematics, which will be held starting today in Trieste.

Professor Rosa, Professor of Numerical Analysis at Sisa (International School of Advanced Studies), is one of the chairs of the organizing committee of Siam Uq24 which will be held from February 27 to March 1 and which will see the participation of 1,030 researchers.

The “Power of Diversity in Uncertainty Quantification” satellite event will be held today, which is an introductory workshop for uncertainty quantification, but also an event to raise awareness of the scientific community on the topics of inclusion, gender balance and diversity. Annalisa Quinney, a mathematics professor in Houston, Texas, will participate.

“Thanks to Siam Uq24 – said Rozza – Triveneto will have the opportunity to make its production system known worldwide.”