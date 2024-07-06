NASA, a probe that disappeared in deep space shows signs of life again | The messages that arrived shocked scientists: It’s a tragedy – CUENEWS

A NASA probe that disappeared in deep space comes back to life and sends out unexplained signals.

NASA’s Voyager probes represent some of the most famous and long-lived space missions in history. Started in 1977These twin sensors, Voyager 1 H Voyager 2designed to Exploring the outer planets of our solar system And beyond. Their original mission was short-lived, but thanks to their efforts Durability and initial success Continue to provide valuable data decades later Since its launch.

Voyager 1 and 2 led to Discoveries rare We are Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus H NeptuneThey identified new rings, moons and atmospheric phenomena on the gas giants. These findings have revolutionized our understanding Of these planets and their natural satellites, paving the way for future Missions To explore space.

In addition to planetary discoveries, the Voyager probes have made Provided crucial information about interstellar space.. Voyager 1In particular, it has becomeFirst man-made object to enter interstellar space in 2012beyond the boundaries of our solar system. This achievement allowed scientists to study half Interstellaran area of ​​space controlled by plasma And here it is fields Magnetic Which extends beyond the influence of the sun.

Currently, Voyager 1 is more than 24 billion kilometers away from Earth, while Voyager 2 is about 19 billion kilometers away. Despite the incredible distance, both probes continue to communicate with NASA’s control center, sending back useful scientific data, or rather, Voyager 1 continued to communicate before it started sending back incomprehensible messages from scientists.

Unintelligible messages

the NASA engineers They found themselves facing each other. Unexpected challenge: And Technical problem With one of three computers on board, known as the flight data system (Feds). This situation prevented the transmission of scientific and engineering data to Earth, which made experts wonder how to solve the problem. The core of the problem lies in the FDS system and the Telemetry Modulation Unit (TMU), which did this. It started sending a repeating pattern of ones and zeros, similar to “stuck” code.After months of turmoil, the Voyager 1 probe has resumed activity. Sending useful data back to Earth for the first time since November 2023NASA announced that the probe, the farthest distance ever launched by humans, has reached It has been resumed. the natural Operations scientificIt is a major achievement after a period of technical failures that cast doubt on the future of the mission.

the The probe began sending back distorted data in late 2023.This indicates a technical problem that appears to have put an end to its historic mission. However, the mission team was able to fix it. Partially resolved in April 2024When there are two scientific instruments on the probe, It started working properly again.The engineers continued to work towards Repeat Fully Other instrument operations.

Repairs and the future of the mission

In June 2024, Engineers have completed the second step of the repair process.And send a command to the probe to resume sending scientific data. Despite this progress, There are still some simple operations. which must be carried out to ensure optimal operation of the probe. Among these are: Resync The follower Programming Time management on the probe’s onboard computers, which will allow it toExecute orders in a timely mannerThe team also plans to repair the digital recorder, which collects data for the plasma wave instrument. It sends information to Earth twice a year. These functions are crucial to Maintains the Careers The probe will continue to collect vital scientific data for our understanding of interstellar space.

Voyager 1 and 2 were launched on September 5 and August 20, 1977, respectively. From Cape Canaveral, Florida. The probes have Overcoming many obstacles And they did. Discoveries rare Along their way. Voyager 1, in particular, hA thin ring has been discovered around Jupiter. And two moons called Thebe and Metis, in addition to five new moons and Saturn’s G ring. These results have strengthened The Place of the Voyager Probes in the History of Space ExplorationCurrently, both probes are the only spacecraft directly sampling interstellar space, providing unique data that helps scientists better understand the edges of our solar system and beyond. With each new Data transferThe Voyager probes continue to uncover the secrets of deep space.