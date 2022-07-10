Verstappen and Red Bull are closer

The return of Formula 1, Leclerc and Ferrari: Verstappen and Red Bull closer

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen – Photo LiveMedia / Xavi Bonilla / Dppi / DPPI

The Austrian Grand Prix 2022 look at it Ferrari To leave the Spielberg circuit with a smile. Cavallino actually scored his second straight win, this time with Charles LeclercSo is the disappointment of Carlos’ retirement Signs It comes with the certainty of a newfound competitiveness, which will be key to the second half of the F1 championship. Moreover, last weekend’s results led Charles Leclerc to gain important points from Max VerstappenFerrari to do the same on Red Bull In the rating of drivers. Indeed, Monaco finished fourth at Silverstone and first today, while Verstappen finished seventh and second, 11 points reclaimed in two races by Leclerc and reached -38 in the standings. Starting in Baku, and then between Canada, the United Kingdom and Austria, Ferrari collected 24 more points than Red Bull, recording -56. All this in the exact half of the season that looks increasingly uncertain and must be followed through to the end.

Driver and Manufacturer Ratings Updated