July 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Charles Leclerc e Max Verstappen

Verstappen and Red Bull are closer

Mirabelle Hunt July 10, 2022 1 min read

The return of Formula 1, Leclerc and Ferrari: Verstappen and Red Bull closer

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen – Photo LiveMedia / Xavi Bonilla / Dppi / DPPI

The Austrian Grand Prix 2022 look at it Ferrari To leave the Spielberg circuit with a smile. Cavallino actually scored his second straight win, this time with Charles LeclercSo is the disappointment of Carlos’ retirement Signs It comes with the certainty of a newfound competitiveness, which will be key to the second half of the F1 championship. Moreover, last weekend’s results led Charles Leclerc to gain important points from Max VerstappenFerrari to do the same on Red Bull In the rating of drivers. Indeed, Monaco finished fourth at Silverstone and first today, while Verstappen finished seventh and second, 11 points reclaimed in two races by Leclerc and reached -38 in the standings. Starting in Baku, and then between Canada, the United Kingdom and Austria, Ferrari collected 24 more points than Red Bull, recording -56. All this in the exact half of the season that looks increasingly uncertain and must be followed through to the end.

Driver and Manufacturer Ratings Updated

See also  "Soon the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will become more tense" - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Goya is waiting… Flamingo

July 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Boxing, Chisora’s last: Comes with a Boris Johnson mask

July 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Maneskin in concert in Rome, Circus Maximus was sold out

July 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Don’t want 5S Vote Trust? Here are the numbers: what happens in the Senate

July 10, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

What’s On The Air – Libero Quotidiano

July 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Clizia and Paolo “separate”: the announcement is official

July 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Verstappen and Red Bull are closer

July 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt