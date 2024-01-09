Intensive preparations for Sinner, Berrettini and Alcaraz before the Australian Open. Today's training with Murray, Tsitsipas and Ruud (with a hug between Sinner and Berrettini, video)

Matteo Berrettini training today in Melbourne

Looking at the upcoming Australian Open, Yannick Sinner, Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz, They are preparing intensively.

Jannik Sinner began training in Melbourne from 3 January and has shown exceptional form and strength. At 14:00 local time (05:00 Italian time), Sinner had an important training session with former world number one, Andy Murray. Sinner, known for his dedication and intensity, particularly focused his efforts on the serve, forehand and transition game towards the net.

For his part, Matteo Berrettini, another prominent Italian player, had a slightly different preparation path. After a long break after suffering a bad injury at the US Open, Berrettini trained at 12:30 local time (03:30 Italian time). He had originally planned to participate in the Brisbane Championship qualifiers, but a foot problem forced him to reconsider his plans. After evaluating his condition in Monte Carlo, he decided to participate in the tournament in Australia, where he trained Stefanos Tsitsipascurrently No. 7 on the ATP Tour, is also facing challenges after back problems.

in the end, Carlos Alcaraz, One of the favorites for the Australian Open, he conducted his first training session in Melbourne with Norwegian Casper Ruud. Alcaraz, who has high ambitions and exceptional talent, is looking forward to proving his ability to compete for the title by challenging the legend Novak Djokovic.

Marco Rossi