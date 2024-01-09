January 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Intensive preparations for Sinner, Berrettini and Alcaraz before the Australian Open. Today's training with Murray, Tsitsipas and Ruud (with a hug between Sinner and Berrettini, video)

Intensive preparations for Sinner, Berrettini and Alcaraz before the Australian Open. Today's training with Murray, Tsitsipas and Ruud (with a hug between Sinner and Berrettini, video)

Mirabelle Hunt January 9, 2024 2 min read

Matteo Berrettini training today in Melbourne

Looking at the upcoming Australian Open, Yannick Sinner, Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz, They are preparing intensively.
Jannik Sinner began training in Melbourne from 3 January and has shown exceptional form and strength. At 14:00 local time (05:00 Italian time), Sinner had an important training session with former world number one, Andy Murray. Sinner, known for his dedication and intensity, particularly focused his efforts on the serve, forehand and transition game towards the net.
For his part, Matteo Berrettini, another prominent Italian player, had a slightly different preparation path. After a long break after suffering a bad injury at the US Open, Berrettini trained at 12:30 local time (03:30 Italian time). He had originally planned to participate in the Brisbane Championship qualifiers, but a foot problem forced him to reconsider his plans. After evaluating his condition in Monte Carlo, he decided to participate in the tournament in Australia, where he trained Stefanos Tsitsipascurrently No. 7 on the ATP Tour, is also facing challenges after back problems.
in the end, Carlos Alcaraz, One of the favorites for the Australian Open, he conducted his first training session in Melbourne with Norwegian Casper Ruud. Alcaraz, who has high ambitions and exceptional talent, is looking forward to proving his ability to compete for the title by challenging the legend Novak Djokovic.

Anyone who wants to support the LiveTennis YouTube channel just needs to subscribe and like the videos for better contributions – click here

Marco Rossi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

CM – Inter This is the move that brings Zielinski closer: the numbers on the table. And Juventus…

January 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Nadal: He missed 16 major tournaments due to injury

January 8, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“The Organization of the Italian Bowl in the United States”, studied at LIUC in Castellanzia

January 7, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Maurizio Lupini's plea for victims of Tg1, aka Laurentia: “The truth is out”

January 11, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Honda 0 Series: First in 2026

January 11, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

“Together, Salatino, this is the whole truth.”

January 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The relationship between supernovas and the formation of black holes or neutron stars has been discovered

January 11, 2024 Karen Hines