Clizia and Paolo “separate”: the announcement is official

Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro found themselves forced to separate. This is the revelation made by women on social media.

In the world of entertainment, there are many couples who meet by chance and then fall in love and start a family, even if it wasn’t in their plans at first.

One of these is the one who shaped it Paulo Ciavaroson of actors Massimo Sciavaro And the Eleonora GiorgiAnd the Clizia Incorvaiaformer partner of Frontman de vibrationsAnd the Francesco Sarsena.

Clizia Incovaia and Paolo Ciavarro: the reasons for the separation

The two met while staying at home Big Brother VIPDuring the fourth edition. At first the two don’t seem to be in love but day by day, they get closer to each other until they feel each other’s feelings.

clesia, On a reality show, she was kicked out for some of the phrases considered inappropriate for a TV context Paulo Ciavaro Reached the second place in second place behind the winner Paula Di Benedetto.

After two years of engagement, the couple was on a broadcast Alfonso Signorini She announced that she was expecting a baby, the first of its kind pee while the second for clesia Who already has a daughter, Ninawith her ex-partner.

clesia Married from 2015 to 2019 with Francesco Sarsena And participated with him in the publication Beijing Express. The two broke up after the musician accused her of cheating on her with her best friend: Ricardo Scamarcio.

The woman never admitted to the infidelity, saying it was just an innocent kiss, but it seems she didn’t come down to the singer who instead doesn’t believe her version.

After the story with Sarsina, Klesia He found his smile thanks Paulo Ciavaro Despite the age difference, the two seem to get along well and the woman also appears to be very well liked by her mother-in-law, the actress Eleonora Giorgiwith whom he spends a lot of time together.

Post Incorvaia

in this days, clesia He claimed to have fallen ill again COVID-19 And she is forced to stay away from home, especially from her children, until it becomes passive to be able to hug them again.

L ‘Incorvia Then he indicated that his children are negative and in the post from the description it appears that Paul is also positive. regarding Gabriel And the Nina It appears that his maternal grandparents may look after his children.

The woman has reassured her fans by saying that she does not have serious symptoms and that she is feeling better from the first days of the infection.