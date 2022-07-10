James Webb, A Deeper Picture of the Universe

There is a date that amateur astronomy enthusiasts have marked with a nice red circle on the calendar and it’s getting closer and closer. The July 12 It will be NASA telescope day James Webb He will show his first official photo. It won’t be a moment among many, as how our vision of space is forever changing is underlined.

The latest test photo taken by the US agency shows how powerful and ambitious the gadget is, with the large mirror and various devices capable of Immortalize the universe in the depths. telescope alignment It has already given breathtaking picturesWhat are the Latest News?

The test image before official release is among the most “deep” images ever taken: to reach such a result, the instrument had more than 70 exposures, all in about a day and a half (32 hours to be exact). The details are unique, even the stars have been creatively ‘captured’ with their skewness and definition never seen before. Among the tools that have made quality of this kind possible is undoubtedly Precision steering sensor. As the name implies, it is a sensor developed by the Canadian Space Agency that takes pictures while performing scientific measurements and improves the accuracy index.

Amazing view of space

However, the test picture that made it possible to perpetuate space with great accuracy is not considered a scientific observation in all respects. In fact, the test we are talking about was useful for understanding how powerful the James Webb Telescope is, as well as its ability to Stay steady on target. In the image that brought back an amazing view of space, it was even noticed Hundreds of thousands of galaxiesRomantic and gorgeous wallpaper at the same time.

telescope capabilities

However, the depth record is destined to last quite a bit. The already mentioned July 12 will be the date on which the new image published by NASA will become Photograph with more details and absolute accuracy. The capabilities of the James Webb Telescope have been praised for some time, but for good reason. Updates on his activities have fueled fans’ curiosity and the countdown to the much-anticipated date has become almost unnerving. The goals of the US space agency were announced at unexpected times and could not leave us indifferent.

Thanks to James Webb, in fact, it can be discovered The main details of the outer planetsnot only closely examined, but also those in the early universe, specifically at a distance of a few hundred million years from the great explosion. The telescope, then, will be very useful to learn more about the Milky Way and the most important part of it, A person who is still shrouded in many mysteries. It will be necessary to arm yourself with patience, but July 12 is approaching: starting at 16:30 that day, more will be known, with the European Space Agency (ESA) deciding to dedicate a live broadcast at the same time that promises to be very popular.