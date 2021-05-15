May 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Vaccine Italy, the trend is growing: 476 thousand doses per day

Vaccine Italy, the trend is growing: 476 thousand doses per day

Noah French May 15, 2021 1 min read

The trend of vaccine administration in Italy is growing. Average 476 thousand dose per day Compared to the previous week’s 465,570 daily levels. This is what emerges from the anti-Govt vaccination report. In total, 3,334,482 vaccines were administered last week, reaching more than 500,000 doses per day, for example, on May 13, 505,977 vaccines were registered.


29,583,060 vaccines have arrived in Italy, 2,666,410 were issued last week.

Rs and professional categories

Vaccination with the first dose for RSA hosts was almost complete with 97.44%, while 81.91% had two doses. 96.19% of health workers received the first dose and 82.50% received the second dose. For school staff: first dose 77.17% and second dose 11.86%.

Age of administration

75.16% of those over 70 years of age received the first dose of the vaccine and 20.40% completed the vaccination cycle. On the other hand, 4,002.91 people over the age of 80 have already received the first vaccine, equivalent to 88.51%, while both doses have already been given at 76.87%.

READ  Kisline Maxwell was ignored in prison: she would no longer even snatch the toilet - people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

School competitions, qualifying assessment, obligation to wear FFP2 mask, video conference for oral examination: these are how they happen. Slides [PDF]

May 14, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Sladen contacts a gynecologist in the United States

May 14, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Curfew order and tensions: The tense wait of the majority

May 14, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Vaccine Italy, the trend is growing: 476 thousand doses per day

May 15, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Celebrity Island, Isolde Costner in Danger: The Wrath of the Untouchables (Video)

May 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Watch NASA’s Mars Ingenuity helicopter in flight in a stunning 3D video

May 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

MotoGp, Valentino Rossi now believes in it. Marquis blocked

May 15, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt