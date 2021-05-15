Covid, Italy is back in the yellow zone. From May 16, new reopening and quarantine stops from European Union countries – Il Tempo

The countdown is running out now. Italy, which has almost completely returned to the yellow zone, is preparing not only for more openings but also for a revival of tourism, which is one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid pandemic.

From Monday, in fact, based on the decree signed by Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, arrivals from the countries of the European Union and the Schengen area, as well as from Great Britain and Israel, will not have to undergo the miniature – a 5-day quarantine regime. A smear, molecular Prc or rapid antigen will be required within 48 hours of entering Italy. With another decree, Covid-tested flights were strengthened, tests extended to Venice and Naples airports, as well as Milan and Rome and countries of origin expanded to Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the United States. The halt to the quarantine was apparently welcomed by Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia, whose choice Esperanza is co-opting, speaking of “a long-awaited option which, in essence, anticipates European passage.” Garavaglia also expressed satisfaction with expanding the experience of “tested for Covid virus” flights to include tourists from outside the European Union: “An initiative that opens Italy’s doors to tourists from the United States, Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.”

From tomorrow onwards, Italy that is searching for summer will be partly “satisfied” by reopening its beaches and outdoor pools. The first showers are ready to open the season by welcoming customers with strict safety protocols. Then on Monday in Palazzo Chigi, Prime Minister Mario Draghi will gather a control room that will have to set opening times for weekend malls, drinks in the bar and return to the theme park activity. Expectations are also growing in the wedding sector, and you are still waiting for the start of wedding banquets. Ultimately, thanks to the improvement in data thanks to the vaccination campaign, the sector can get back on track starting from the weekend of June 12th.

The center-right in the government, as well as Italy’s FIFA, are pressing for a general easing of measures. Salvini has been clear about this for weeks and continues to call for the curfew to be lifted “as soon as possible”, “as has already happened in many European countries.” “Professions in intensive care are 21%, the only region over 30%, just a little bit, is Tuscany, the rest of Italy is under control. We must trust the Italians, who will not do crazy or foolish.” The leader of the League who called for a summit tomorrow between ministers, governors, mayors and administrators of the League: The goal is to plan to reopen all activities, internally and externally, day and night, and exceed the 10 pm limit.

However, Draghi has already embraced the “gradual reboot” line, and therefore starting May 24th it should be extended by one hour: everyone in the house from 11 PM to 5 AM. In the roadmap for reopening, then there will be green light in the white and yellow areas from June 1 to gyms and indoor lunches in restaurants. Finally, starting on July 1, conferences and meetings begin again. The same goes for theme parks and water parks, which nonetheless ask to be able to expect to reopen a few weeks in advance.