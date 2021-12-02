December 2, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Traffic chaos and fallen trees

Traffic chaos and fallen trees

Noah French December 2, 2021 2 min read

Rain, hail and wind: Another day marked Bad weather Today it has caused traffic congestion in various parts of the city. Especially in northern Rome, from Saxa Rubra to Tryonfale, but also in Monticello and Nomentana. A series of water bombs flooded the streets: Anas groups had to intervene in Palmyra Togliatti for some intervention in the neighborhood. Rivers of water and turbulence – even manholes clogged with layer of leaves – leave the capital, along with Colombo and Salaria. Rome Fumicino has been completely whitewashed by hail, as some motorists say on social media. Strong winds and damage to the beach. Apia bignatelli blocked: fire paths intercepted by fallen trees.

Weather warning, new wave of snow and rain from Campania to Sardinia

Early in the morning, until noon, hundreds of phone calls came in to the fire department as the cellars and streets were flooded. According to meteorologists, the capital will experience 24 hours of severe bad weather. The Regional Operations Center announced today that the Department of Civil Defense has issued a yellow alert for adverse weather for the next 24-30 hours until December 2nd.

In particular, delays and queues have been reported for flood-prone roads via Grande Rocardo Anulare, De Monte Diburtini, Lungotwere near the island of Tiberina, Muro Torto, Giovanni XXIII Gallery, Della Pinetta Sacheti. Crossroads between GRA and Tangenziale Est in the urban area of ​​A24. The speed of wind and rain on the Roman coast creates problems: flooded roads and cellars. 250 families were evacuated overnight due to a landslide in Idri in the province of Latina.

Over the next few hours, the weather in Lazio and Rome will be very unpredictable, with a high risk of rain and thunderstorms until the evening.

See also  Despite the holiday bonus, Greece and Spain are cheap

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

From the center to Libya, what are they

December 2, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Six U.S. states are campaigning against the company’s toxic culture – Nerd4.life

December 2, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Weather: Thursday – Friday Bad! உயர ILMETEO.it for low altitude in the coming days of heavy rain, wind and snow

December 1, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Green Pass, to the court of Wallonia is illegal: it violates respect for privacy

December 2, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Traffic chaos and fallen trees

December 2, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Find this job offer for a famous supermarket that hires even the inexperienced

December 2, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Valerio Scano: Is the singer engaged? Acknowledgment of love and picnic

December 2, 2021 Lorelei Reese