Vaccine Gov. Tuscany, Calendar: This is for people up to the age of 30, then – Chronicle

Florence, May 27 – Vaccines for those over the age of 30 are open from Tuesday 39 ei 38enni, Or those born in 1982 and 1983, who can register Regional Portal Two days before June 3, the date initially announced.

Gov. Toscana, May 27 Bulletin

To determine the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Gianni, After meeting with members of the Regional Working Group that will continue to monitor the progress of the vaccine campaign. Even for categories above 30, there will be a booking system Two age groups At one time, 82 and 83 to complete thirty years of age. As usual, the diaries open every afternoon Ore17.

This is the schedule: Tuesday, June 1 for those born in 1982 and 1983, and Wednesday, June 2 for those born 1984 e 1985, For those born on Thursday 3rd June 1986 e 1987, Friday June June For those born in 4 years 1988 e 1989 And Saturday June for those born in 5 years 1990 e 1991.

