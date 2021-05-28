May 28, 2021

Germany apologizes to Namibia and recognizes the Herero and Namas genocide in the early 20th century: it will donate 1.1 billion in 30 years

Half an apology after Emmanuel Macron The Rwanda With regard to responsibilities France In the 1994 genocide, that of B. Germany That she confessed for the first time in her history to have committed “Genocide” Against residents Herrero And the gods Home at Namibia During the colonial era I will donate to the African nation 1.1 billion euros In development aid.

The Foreign Minister uttered words of apology, Heiko Mas, Also in a written statement to welcome the signing of an agreement with the African country after more than five years of difficult negotiations over the events that took place in formerly colonial southwest Africa Germany 1884-1915: The Head of Diplomacy wrote in Berlin remember Tens of thousands of dead Hereros and Namas at the hands of German settlers during the pogroms between 1904 and 1908, in what some historians consider The first genocide in the twentieth century.

“In light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will ask forgiveness from Namibia and the descendants of the victims.” “An atrocity” Orders, continued the minister. In a “gesture of appreciation for the tremendous suffering of the victims,” ​​he added, the European state would support “reconstruction and development” in Namibia through a financial program of 1.1 billion euros. Select that It is not a legal basis for compensation And that this recognition does not pave the way for any “legal claim for compensation.” This amount will be paid over a period of 30 years, according to sources close to the negotiations, and will primarily benefit the descendants of these two peoples.

