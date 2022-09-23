Use immediately before Charlotte

September 23, 2022

Noah French September 23, 2022 1 min read

The adventure of Use In the 14th ed President’s Cup. TO Charlotte The America from Davis Love III The first day of the tournament ended with a double advantageInternational team By Trevor Immelman (excluding European players) 4-1. Four wins at North Carolina and on track for the Stars and Stripes at Quail Hollow Club: Patrick Contley/ Sander Schaffel They dominated against Adam (6 & 5 results). Scott/ Hideki Matsuyama. While Jordan Spieth/ Justin Thomas And Cameron Young/ Colin Morikawa They outperformed Sungjae respectively (with the same score, 2 & 1). Im/ Corey Connors And Tom Kim/ Lee Gyeong-hoon. Also use as a tonic (1up). Finau/ max I have butTaylor was the winner in the photo finish Pendrith/ myth Perera. S.I. made the international team proud Woo Kim/ Cameron DavisAble to defeat Scotty (2up). Scheffler (World No. 1) and Sam burning. Having already won the tournament eleven times, the US is looking for its ninth straight win.

