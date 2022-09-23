He laughed in front of the Queen’s coffin, the new chancellor pinched with a smile: Here’s the hypothesis

In Westminster Abbey

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Quarting, has drawn criticism on social media after he was accused of laughing at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, sitting behind former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson. Online readers noted that he was smiling and appearing to be distracted during the ceremony, and some accused him of answering a phone call during the funeral. Twitter user @louisHenwood posted the footage and added the caption: “Good to see Kwasi Quarting answering a personal phone call at the Queen’s funeral and laughing.” In the photos we see Kwasi Kwarteng taking off his glasses, wiping his face and moving while others stand around him. In 2015, the MP was convicted of conduct in the courtroom after he was caught laughing out loud while arguing over the chancellor’s package of cuts in tax breaks of 4.4 billion pounds. At the time, Kwarteng was criticized for his actions during the discussion, as he appears to be sharing a joke with a colleague sitting opposite him.

00:32