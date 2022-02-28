Strong Democracy for All: The United States

“Europe must cooperate very closely, especially in foreign policy, to have global relations on the model of the United States. Its leader must be directly elected by the people, which will greatly increase popular support for the union. This is because of the complex European structure without real people’s leadership. We should all be proud. The European flag as Europeans. Economic and social policies should be less liberal than the United States. The proposal comes from a European citizen, Tom Pattiev, who used the space provided to his citizens. Conference on the Future of Europe To start a discussion that attracted nearly a hundred subscribers.

In fact, the conference gives European citizens the opportunity to think about Europe’s challenges and priorities, and anyone, regardless of their origin or function, can use this tool to reflect on the future of the EU as they wish. “Overall I agree with Tom,” says Evert Cons. “I believe we must combine the role of the head of the European Commission and the head of the Council of Europe. And if the president is directly elected by the people, we will strengthen our democracy.” “I think there is a reason for both functions to exist,” Arne Stoffels responds. The head of the commission may be the ‘head of government’ or the prime minister.

According to Rodrigo Arevalo, a supporter of the European Union, this should be done while respecting the independence of the various countries of the Union, such as the United States or the Swiss Regions. “EU structures – must be directly elected by the people. For example, the leader of the EU must be elected through free elections, as in the United States. Parliament must be both.”

The European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission have taken steps to listen to the voices of Europeans and to follow the recommendations received within their respective capabilities. In the spring of 2022, the conference is expected to reach conclusions and provide guidance on the future of Europe.