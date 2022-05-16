USA vs Finland Hockey live stream: How to watch it for free

advertisements

USA hockey players celebrate a goal against Austria on Sunday, May 15th.

On Monday, May 16, the United States will face Finland in a match between the world’s hockey powers at the IIHF World Championships.

In the United States, the game (1:20 p.m. TV) will be broadcast on the NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch a live stream between the USA and Finland (and every other USA World Hockey Championship match) online:

Heavy can earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch NHL live broadcasts and more than 100 other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both included in the seven-day free trial:

Free trial of FuboTV

Once you sign up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the FuboTV app, available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV or any device It has an Android TV (eg Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live broadcasts, FuboTV also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour search function, allowing you to watch most on-demand games within three days of finishing, even if you haven’t recorded them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. The NHL network is included in the “Ultimate” and “Premier”, but you can choose any package and add-ons you want with the free five-day trial:

DirectTV Stream Free Trial

Once you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the DirecTV Stream app, available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, or any Android TV device (such as Sony TV, Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also includes 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the option to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch live NHL network and more than 45 other live TV channels with the Sling Orange + Sports Extra package or the Sling Blue + Sports Extra package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the NHL network, and you can get $10 off the first month:

Get Sling TV

Once you sign up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Finland live on the Sling TV app, available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Series X/S, Samsung TV or LG TV, Any device with an Android TV (eg Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the live broadcast via the ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to your cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have one, you can use your Sling credentials to sign in and watch.

USA vs Finland Preview

Team USA meets host country and world powerhouse Finland in the preliminary round of the IIHF World Championships on Monday.

“Obviously they’re a really good team and I’m sure the whole building is going to be sold out and it’s going to be a great environment,” US Technical Director David Quinn said via the USA Hockey website. “It’s a game you’d love to play if you were a player and I know our kids would be ready.”

Both teams arrived with an impeccable 2-0 record in Group B, but Finland is leading on points. The United States needed extra time to beat Austria 3-2 on Sunday 16 May, while Finland won their first two regular matches. The United States defender and New Jersey Devils striker managed to set things right against Austria with the goal of gaining extra time.

PlayVideo USA vs Finland Hockey Live Video: How to Watch for Free 2022-05-16T09:30:48-04:00

“In a short tournament, fighting adversity is massive,” Hughes said via Derek O’Brien of IIHF.com. “You never know when you’re going to be frustrated, whether it’s now or in the medal field or wherever. I think it’s great for us to have that ordeal now and hopefully we don’t have too much along the line. But it’s good to come back and win that match” .

Finland narrowly avoided extra time against Latvia with a 2-1 victory on 14 May. Mikael Granlund won a power match for Finland with a score of 2:52 from the end. Granlund in particular joined the squad right before the game after the NHL season ended with the Nashville Predators.

“Granlund is a fantastic player, as we’ve seen from him,” said Finnish striker Jerry Salinen via Derek O’Brien of IIHF.com. “He travels a lot and throws himself in fights. You can see that the guys from the other team tried to strengthen him a bit, but he understood that and found a way to win the match for us.”

PlayVideo USA vs Finland Hockey Live Video: How to Watch for Free 2022-05-16T09:30:48-04:00

Team USA recently added Minnesota Wild players Matt Boldy, John Merrill and Ryan Hartmann in time for Monday’s game with Finland. Hartmann exits 34 seasons of bingeing for the Wilds. Merrill scored 20 points and Boldy 39 points as a rookie.

“We are delighted to add three outstanding players to our roster,” US CEO Ryan Martin said via IIFH.com. “They have all had great seasons in the NHL and bring international experience to our squad. We can’t wait for them to become an important part of our squad.”

American hockey program

Preliminary role

May 19: USA v Great Britain, 9.20 am

May 21: USA v Sweden, 5:20 a.m. ET

May 23: USA v Czech Republic, 9:20 a.m. ET

May 24: USA v Norway, 9:20 a.m.

elimination round

May 26: Quarter-finals

May 28: Semi-finals

May 29: Gold Medal and Bronze Medal Games

advertisements