USA, Biden hands over power (while sedated) to Kamala Harris

USA President Joe Biden It temporarily relinquished its powers, then resumed its institutional functions Anesthesia Which he underwent today to make colonoscopy Medical examination at Walter Reed Medical Center. For the first time in history a woman, Kamala Harris, he held the position of President of the United States, albeit for a few minutes.

This morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for routine physical exams. – Jane Sacchi (@PressSec) November 19 2021

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced this on Twitter. Biden: “He spoke with the Vice President and the White House Chief of Staff at about 11:35 this morning. He has been in good shape and has now resumed his duties,” Psaki tweeted, adding that Biden will now complete the remainder of Walter Reed’s checkup.

As stipulated in the Constitution, Biden had temporarily ceded his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris for the duration of the sedation.

After an examination at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, President Joe Biden will return to the White House this afternoon US time. This is what was stated in the updated agenda of the President of the Republic.

