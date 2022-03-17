Gueriny, Putin miscalculated, he is now discussing peace – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, March 16 – “Putin miscalculated: he wanted fewer NATO and found himself more in NATO, and he was betting on a divided European Union and in fact a stronger and more cohesive EU. In search of a peaceful solution.” Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.



“To talk about a no-fly zone means to talk about a zone guarded by NATO planes with a tangible risk of escalation of the situation and direct dealing with the Russians. This is not the situation that we imagine, I think it is too,” he added, explaining that on the part of the NATO defense ministers, there is A will to continue supporting the “Ukrainian” armed forces in the heroic resistance, by sending armament materials as we have done so far. But even with the tools provided by the sanctions, which are effective and put Putin in a bind.”



Army Publication on the International Situation “Normal, normal, I think there is no need to argue and surprises are not understandable.” This is how Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini came on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in Brussels. Guerini explained that the document “provides for the focus of the exercise activity on the first two tasks of our armed forces, namely the defense of the state and the defense of the Euro-Atlantic and Euro-Mediterranean spaces,” noting that “it is natural that the exercise of the activity of the armed forces continues taking into account the emergencies in which we find ourselves.” (handle).

