USA and Canada in Paris 2024, Italy Goodbye Vilk

The USA on the men’s side and Canada on the women’s side are the eighth national rugby sevens team to qualify for the Paris Olympics. There are 4 more to complete the 12-team table. Italy didn’t even come close to qualifying this time around. Meanwhile, Fir says goodbye Andy Wilk8 years (2014-22) head coach of Italia Seven, then advisor to the current coach Matthew Mazandini. Even an expert like him couldn’t get the Italian sevens off the ground. But it wasn’t his fault.

North American competition – In the North American men’s tournament final in Longford, the United States beat hosts Canada 24-14, with a halftime goal by star Perry Baker turning the game around. Other wins in the group stage and semi-finals were all without points: Bermuda 62-0, Mexico 41-0, Jamaica 30-0. Canada and Mexico (third) will participate in the world repechage group.

Women’s Canada confirmed the predictions by dominating the tournament by conceding just one try in 4 matches: 59-0 in St. Lucia, 53-0 in Jamaica, 82-0 in Mexico in the group stage; 41-7 at St. Lucia in the semi-finals; 53-0 to Mexico in the final. Mexico and Jamaica (third) in repechage.

8 qualified – This is the number of qualifiers for Paris 2024 so far.

Men: France (host); New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia (Qualified from World Series); Uruguay (South American qualifier); Ireland (European Qualifiers), USA (North American Qualifiers).

Female: France; New Zealand, Australia, USA, Ireland; Brazil; England; Canada.