October 21, 2022

Maloney Government, Today's News | Melons after consultations: "Government as soon as possible"

Noah French October 21, 2022 2 min read

Cav ‘primo’ al Colle, full blue for Meloni

Less than an hour. How long did the Centrostra delegation stay at the Quirinal? Silvio Berlusconi was the first to reach the goalie. The Blue Leader, at 10:10, drove up to the courtyard of honor of the Quirinale with Senate and Chamber committee leaders Licia Ronzulli and Alessandro Cattaneo. Antonio Tajani, the party’s national coordinator, arrived a few minutes later, followed by Antonio de Bolli and Maurizio Lupi from the UTC and Noi moderates. Giorgia Meloni, president of Fratelli d’Italia, Luca Siriani and Francesco Lolloprigida, presidents of the FdI groups of the Senate and Chamber, entered the Quirinale 10 minutes before 10:30 a.m. to meet with Mattarella. Dressed in a blue suit and shirt of the same color, Pektoril gave only a brief greeting to the photographers waiting for him at the premier’s entrance. It was Matteo Salvini who walked through the door of the building. The League Secretary was accompanied by Massimiliano Romeo and Riccardo Molinari, presidents of the Senate and Chamber committees. Less than an hour later, at the end of an interview with the head of state that lasted about 10 minutes, and at the end of Meloni’s brief statement to reporters, the center-right leaders left the Quirinal. After a brief interview and a greeting to colleagues and a ‘family’ photo, Berlusconi then returned to the car waiting for him in the courtyard. Others crossed the long portico adjoining the inner courtyard of the palace and reached the main door on foot. Finally, a few minutes before 11, the Northern League Secretary came out.

