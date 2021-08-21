US Embassy in Afghanistan warns: “Do not go to airport”

“Due to security threats around Kabul airport entrances, we advise U.S. citizens to avoid going to airport and airport evacuations at this time unless they receive personal instructions from government officials.” We read this in a warning issued by the US Embassy in Kabul. U.S. citizens who have not yet completed formal requests to help their home country are urged to “do it soon.” So the embassy is asking Americans in Afghanistan to “focus on their surroundings at all times, especially when they are crowded.”

Read more

From Lean – European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said there were “operational contacts” with the Taliban to expel foreigners and Afghan collaborators from Kabul, but did not mention recognizing their rule. Van der Lion spoke at the Torrejan de Ardos in Spain, where he accompanied European Council President Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to a reception center for refugees in Afghanistan.

“We have active links with the Taliban because we want to make it easier for people to leave Kabul – he stressed – in these cases it is important to talk about saving lives, but not political talks or Taliban recognition.”

The Brussels executive number one reiterated that the EU would suspend all aid to Afghanistan if the Taliban did not show respect for human rights, especially women and minorities. “The Taliban-led government and the value of women’s rights on Islamic grounds – Van der Leyne – but whatever it means, I want to make it clear that the billions of euros allocated over the next seven years must respect human rights and respect for women and minorities.”

“There is not even a single euro for development -” we hear the words of the Taliban, but we will judge their actions “- he clarified that it will go to the regime that denies these rights.