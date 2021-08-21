Danger of a wave of refugees from Afghanistan, Greece erected a 40-kilometer wall on the border with Turkey

Greece’s initiative came in the wake of Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ meeting with the Turkish President Erdogan, who had previously expressed concern about the possible increase in the population fleeing Afghanistan, describing it as a “serious challenge for everyone,” noting that “Turkey will not be a repository for European refugees.” For this reason, he has already started building one The barrier is about 300 km long (of which 156 have already been completed) along the border with Iran.

According to the British newspaper guardianAbout 12,000 people were evacuated from Kabul airport. More than 7,000 people have fled on board US cargo ships, and some will be placed in Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia, awaiting visas to enter the United States.

The UK has transported just over a thousand people, but is committed to taking in up to 20,000 people. Italy, as well as France, has rescued about 500 Afghan nationals, although none of the European countries has yet indicated how many refugees they are willing to host.