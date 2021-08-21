Covid in the case of Allianz has stopped playing and training

Trieste Covid shadow on Allianz Rallying in Slovenia. Red and White’s six-day match at Lasko ended a day earlier, a friendly match with Zlatorog was canceled and a hasty return home for molecular smears and assessment of the situation in the team’s group. The alarm was triggered on Friday when a player reported a loss of taste: a symptom that bothered the company. From the molecular confirmation made yesterday morning that the player in question is positive, luckily the rest of the squad is currently negative.

The note: “The results of the molecular swabs carried out highlighted positivity towards Covid-19 for a player who on Friday afternoon highlighted unwellness consistent with symptoms of the virus – reads the statement issued yesterday -. Swabs of all players and other staff have failed. Additional particle swabs daily. The health conditions of the player infected with the virus are currently good. Until the results of the particle swabs come out tomorrow morning, the company, as a precautionary measure, has suspended training.”

Pending Workouts: Two days of weekend wise layoffs, so tomorrow morning everyone is back in the gym to get in on the dashboard. If group negativity is confirmed even 48 hours after the first check, the team will be able to return to training. However, there is still an unknown from the match scheduled for Tuesday evening, in Cividale del Friuli, against Kapfenberg. “If tomorrow everything is fine, according to the protocol, we will be able to take the field – confirms President Mario Giacci-. In fairness, we will inform the Austrian company of the situation and try to understand what they want to do. From our point of view we cannot wait to start checking the quality of the work done so far but it is clear that we must also respect the will of Kapfenberg.”

Showdown: The friendlies against Zlatorog and Kapfenberg were used to check the quality of the work done in these first two weeks of preparation. At Lasko, during the retreat, the team trained for a certain profit showing good quality of basketball. That’s why it was important to be able to test the group even considering that the first post was off