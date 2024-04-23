April 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

US, Business Activity Worses in April, Inflation Measures Mixed Reuters

US, Business Activity Worses in April, Inflation Measures Mixed Reuters

Karen Hines April 24, 2024 1 min read

(Reuters) – An index measuring business activity in the United States fell to a four-month low in April due to weak demand.

Inflation rates fell slightly even as input prices rose sharply, suggesting a possible relief as the Fed looks for signs that the economy is slowing enough to push inflation further down.

The US global composite PMI output index, which tracks manufacturing and services, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March. A reading above 50 indicates expansion of the private sector.

The slowdown reflects weak growth rates in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with activity falling to its lowest levels in three and five months, respectively. Meanwhile, employment, which the Fed closely monitors for signs of decline, fell for the first time since June 2020, with the decline concentrated in services.

The manufacturing sector has entered contraction territory, with the preliminary manufacturing PMI falling to 49.9 this month from 51.9 in March. New orders fell slightly, while job growth slowed, albeit modestly, and supply chains showed signs of excess capacity.

The PMI for the express services sector fell to 50.9 in April from 51.7 the previous month.

(Translated by Chiara Scarsilia, Edited by Gianluca Semeraro)

Third Party Advertising. This is not an offer or recommendation from Investing.com. Review the information from s
Remove ads
.

See also  The Land Cruiser turns electric with the Se concept

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Salary bonus, check the amount carefully in May: these days the wage doubles

April 23, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Super Bonus, Giancarlo Giorgetti: Appropriations of $160.5 billion, 7.4% deficit does not affect the deficit

April 23, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

TFR or TFS paid late: ask INPS for interest

April 22, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

US, Business Activity Worses in April, Inflation Measures Mixed Reuters

April 24, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Puerto Torres, Night for Hooligans: Don Sana's gymnasium and school were destroyed

April 24, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

Juventus is in the Italian Cup final, but the Juventus network is unforgiving: Allegri, Alex Sandro and Trevisani are on the horizon

April 24, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Microsoft launches VASA-1, a new model of artificial intelligence: what it can do sounds like science fiction

April 24, 2024 Gerald Bax